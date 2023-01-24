Marco Island continues to work on restoring power after Hurricane Ian

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — City staff members with Marco Island will be meeting with Lee County Electric Corporative to determine if there are options for temporary lighting as the city is still working to restore power after Hurricane Ian.

The storm surge from Hurricane Ian overwhelmed the underground streetlight infrastructure which LCEC is still working to fix. With over 120 homes still being served by temporary power, authorities are saying restoring power permanently to residents is a higher priority than streetlights.

LCEC is also restoring power to Sanibel, Pine Island, and Cape Coral which is taking up a lot of the resources. LCEC has indicated that the restoration of the San Marco Rd. streetlights will take months.