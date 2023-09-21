MARCO ISLAND | City working to restore 'impaired waterways'

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Marco Island recently received state and federal approval to move forward with a new water restoration plan. The area is spending $5 million on storm water projects.

The project, now in the works, is focused on taking Marco Island off of the state's impaired waterways list.

"I've seen the decline in the fishery," angler and Marco Island resident Alex Suarez said.

He often spends time fishing with his children on the island.

"I come every chance that I get," he says.

The marine life, suffering from the poor water quality, is not what it once was.

Justin Martin is the city's Public Works Director.

"Over fertilizing is one of the things that causes the most damage to the water quality in our surface waters," Martin said.

Marco Island is working to reverse levels of phosphorous and nitrogen in the water from fertilizer. The buildup suffocates the fish.

"Our restorative measures include adding circulation for some of the dead-end canals, street sweeping, storm water pond modifications, among other efforts," Martin said.

"Anything that can be done to help the water should be done because if not, there won't be a future for the children to come and fish and enjoy their past time," Suarez said.

