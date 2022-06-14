Watch
Marco Island City Hall hosts hurricane preparedness meeting

Posted at 3:19 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 15:19:38-04

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — The City of Marco Island is hosting a hurricane preparedness Town Hall meeting so residents can better prepare for hurricane season.

In the meeting, there will be a presentation on what to do during a hurricane along with good practices after the storm.

The location of the meeting will be in the Town Hall’s Community Room at 51 Bald Eagle Drive at 5:30 PM on June 22nd – the meeting will also be live-streamed on the city's website.

There will be a Q & A after the presentation.

