Marco Island celebrating 25 years with activities planned all week

COLLIER CO., Fla. — A Southwest Florida city celebrates its 25th anniversary this week.

Marco Island turns 25 years old as a city and — as a way to celebrate — have an entire week of activities planned. It all begins this morning with a beach cleanup at South Beach.

It all starts with keeping the scene at Marco Island looking as good as possible. Starting at 8:00 this morning the beach will have dozens of people taking part in a beach clean up. A very suitable start to the week, considering the efforts to preserve Marco.

The clean up is hosted by the Marco Island Civic Association and from there they’ll be going to the Marco Island Historical Museum for a scavenger hunt. That will be getting started at 10:30 this morning.

Throughout the day, the Marco Island Library hosts another scavenger hunt for kids between 10 and 6 p.m. These events are free and open to the public.

The rest of the week includes Athletic Day, Art Day, History Day, as well as City Government Day.

“Passions are really high," said Mike McNees, City Manager of Marco Island. "People have a high sense of ownership in the place, whether they’ve been here 25 years or 50 years or 3 years- those feelings of ownership run really deep. That’s what makes Marco a special kind of place.”

The week long celebration wraps up with an adult prom on Saturday. The prom will have a ’90s theme to recognize Marco Island becoming a city in 1997.