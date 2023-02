COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The City of Marco Island is announcing a new art exhibit to celebrate Valentine's day. The city is hosting a free open house for the public to view.

The display is called "Images of Love" and celebrates Marco Island's unique beauty and creativity. The event will be on Wednesday, February 15, from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

For additional information or questions email clucius@cityofmarcoisland.com.