Man who tossed crack cocaine out his car window now in custody

EAST NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies arrested 27-year-old Jabaree Marquese Miller and charged him with multiple felonies, including fleeing and eluding, possession of cocaine with intent to sell, attempting to destroy evidence and driving with a revoked license.

At around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday night, deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on Miller near Santa Barbara Boulevard and Radio Road. Miller would not pull over, so deputies pursued him.

While trying to get away, Miller threw a clear bag out of the passenger-side window.

When Miller turned down a residential street, deputies were able to stop his car and take him into custody.

Deputies went back and got the bag that Miller threw out. They determined it was a bag of crack cocaine.

Miller was also carrying three cell phones and $1,800 cash on him - which deputies said is consistent with the sale and/or delivery of narcotics.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office, Miller was out on bond for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon that happened back in March of 2021. In the past, Miller was also deemed a habitual traffic offender - which resulted in his driver’s license being revoked back in 2016.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk commended the deputies for their work.

“Last night our deputies literally removed dangerous narcotics from the streets of Collier County,” Sheriff Rambosk said. “I’ve said this before and I will continue to say it: Drugs and the people who abuse and sell them are not welcome in Collier County and will be arrested.”