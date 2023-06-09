Man who crashed into Collier police car sentenced to 15 years

NAPLES, Fla. — The man who crashed into a Collier County Sheriff's Office vehicle has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for fleeing to elude, and 6.55 years for battery on a law enforcement officer.

Tim Jones was found guilty Thursday after a four-day trial. A judge sentenced Jones immediately following the verdict.

In December of 2021, Jones was involved in a string of thefts at the Waterside Shops in Naples. A CCSO deputy was called to the scene and attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

When Jones did not stop, two additional CCSO vehicles attempted to box his car in to stop it. That's when Jones crashed into one of the vehicles and continued driving.

Jones then attempted to flee into the Naples Grande Beach Resort and Hotel. He was arrested in a bathroom of the hotel.

In addition to his sentence, Jones was given credit time served for no valid driver's license