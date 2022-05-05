Man wanted for beating seagull with a shovel in Marco Island turns himself in

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A man wanted for beating a seagull with a shovel on the beach in Marco Island turned himself into authorities.

30-year-old Paul John Flaucher from Jesup, Iowa was charged with 1 count of aggravated animal cruelty.

Police started the investigation on November 5, 2021, in the South Beach area.

It was reported that a male suspect was hitting seagulls with a shovel. The suspect left the scene prior to police arrival. One of the seagulls struck by the shovel received a broken wing and was no longer able to fly. It was later euthanized at the Conservancy of Southwest due to the severity of its injuries.

The seagull is a protected species under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act.