Man sentenced to 43.75 years in prison for possession of child pornography

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man who allegedly admitted to having inappropriate photos of young girls on his is found guilty of 20 counts of possession of Child Pornography.

On Monday, Jean Dorlus, 60, from Naples was sentenced to 43.75 years in prison after being found guilty of 20 counts of possession of Child Porn.

During a Collier County Trial back in February, he was also found guilty.

According to the report, a person saw illegal sexual images on Dorlus’ phone, of a young girl engaging in sexual acts. During an interview, Dorlous allegedly admitted that he did have illegal images and the victim was identified.

The victim identified is safe, and Dorlus is not only receiving a sentence but also will be designated as a lifetime sex offender.