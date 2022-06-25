Man rescued on fishing vessel near Naples by Coast Guard

NAPLES, Fla. — The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a 60-year-old male passenger abroad on a fishing vessel American Patriot about 57 miles west of Gordon Pass near Naples on Friday.

A Coast Guard Air Station in Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew rescued the patient along with his two adult sons.

They were all safely taken to the Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers, in stable condition, according to a news release from the U.S. Coastguard.

Around 8 PM, a crew member called via marine radio channel 16 to Coast Guard Sector in St. Petersburg. Watchstanders say the man looked like he was having a hard time breathing.

The Coast Guard says they want to encourage all mariners to have reliable means of communication in the events of emergencies.