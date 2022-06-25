Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Man rescued on fishing vessel near Naples by Coast Guard

243443187_229563492543845_5467037219822977530_n.jpeg
U.S. Coast guard Southeast Facebook
243443187_229563492543845_5467037219822977530_n.jpeg
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 14:57:00-04

NAPLES, Fla.  — The U.S. Coast Guard medevaced a 60-year-old male passenger abroad on a fishing vessel American Patriot about 57 miles west of Gordon Pass near Naples on Friday.

A Coast Guard Air Station in Clearwater MH-60 Jayhawk aircrew rescued the patient along with his two adult sons.

They were all safely taken to the Gulf Coast Hospital in Fort Myers, in stable condition, according to a news release from the U.S. Coastguard.

Around 8 PM, a crew member called via marine radio channel 16 to Coast Guard Sector in St. Petersburg. Watchstanders say the man looked like he was having a hard time breathing.

The Coast Guard says they want to encourage all mariners to have reliable means of communication in the events of emergencies.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ALL NEW Weekday Mornings on FOX 4