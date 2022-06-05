Man on parole from prior battery charges arrested after resisting Collier deputies

NAPLES, Fla. — A man on parole from prior battery charges is arrested after throwing keys down a sewage drain and resisting deputies during a traffic stop.

On Friday, a Collier County Sheriff's Office Deputy was driving South on Tollgate Blvd when a black GMC failed to stop at a stop sign.

The Deputy made a traffic stop and identified the driver of the vehicle. While the driver was giving the Deputy his license, the Deputy could smell a strong odor of burnt cannabis.

According to the report, the Deputy went back to his vehicle to check the status of the driver’s license and the system showed that he was on parole for prior battery charges.

The Deputy then searched him for contraband and could not find any.

When the deputy went to check his car, he would not unlock his vehicle according to the report.

Another Deputy was able to hit the unlock button from his vehicle and as deputies were walking to his car, a Deputy turns around and sees the driver throw his car keys down a sewage drain.

The driver reportedly resisted commands to the point where deputies had to force him to the ground.

Before the driver was taken to the station for charges of resisting an officer, he requested EMS because he said he had leg pain. As deputies waited for EMS, they located a green leafy substance inside the vehicle’s floorboard along with cannabis.

According to the report, he continuously resisted deputies and had to be dragged to Naples Jail Center where he was charged with resisting an officer.