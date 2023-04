NAPLES, Fla. — A man was hurt in a Naples condominium fire on Wednesday night.

It happened in the 5200 block of Treetops Drive just before 11:00 p.m.

Greater Naples Fire Rescue District, Naples Fire Rescue, and Collier County EMS crews responded.

Local American Red Cross volunteers are assisting six people who were impacted by the fire.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.