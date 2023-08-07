Man gets two life sentences for sexual battery on child

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A man was sentenced to two life sentences for sexual battery on Monday.

Francisco Sigler was convicted in June for sexual battery of a child under 12 years old and sexual battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 18 years old by a person in a familial or custodial relationship.

The jury returned the guilty verdict following a three-day trial in Collier County.

An investigation began in March 2022 when the Collier County Sheriff’s Office was notified about past sexual abuse of a child that occurred from 2020 to 2022.

Information obtained during the investigation led to the arrest of Sigler in April 2022.

Following his arrest, the defendant also made incriminating statements to law enforcement.