NAPLES, Fla. — A 20-year-old man found guilty after sending explicit videos and photos on social media.

Collin Miles, 20, was found guilty on charges of sexual cyberharassment, a first-degree misdemeanor, on March 9.

In 2020, Miles reportedly sent sexually explicit photos and videos to a victim on a social media app called SnapChat according to the Naples Police who investigated the case.

Miles' sentencing date is said to be set for March 22, 2022.