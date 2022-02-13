Man charged with a DUI after leaving Ave Maria and crashing into ditch

NAPLES, Fla. — Collier County Sheriff Deputies responded to the scene of a vehicle that drove into a ditch on Saturday at Camp Keais Road Friday.

Another driver on the road at the time said he witnessed the scene of the car crashing into the canal.

According to the police report deputies located the vehicle approximately 1 mile south of the Intersection of Immokalee Road and Camp Keais Road.

The vehicle was said to be half submerged into the canal.

Acting Sergeant Micaheal Sweely arrived at the scene of the driver's accident who was later identified as Juan Antonio Morales Gomez.

Gomez was reported to have not been able to open the door right away but eventually was able to and climbed on land. There were no serious injuries.

According to the report Sergeant Sweely noticed that Gomez was having a hard time standing, walking and his eyes were bloodshot along with a slurred speech.

Sergeant Sweely said that according to the witness, he said he saw the driver leaving Ave Maria and drove over a curb then accelerated and ran up over a roundabout. Then as the driver approached Camp Keais Road he was said to have been driving in oncoming traffic, so the driver then began swerving to avoid hitting the cars and swerved next to an unpaved section in the road and began driving into the canal.

According to the report, Gomez was asked to walk to the patrol car, and it was found that he had a previous guilty disposition for Driving without a License along with two guilty oppositions for Operating a Motor Vehicle without a Driver's License.

Gomez was then asked to perform a Field Sobriety Test which he did not pass and he was placed under arrest at the Immokalee Jail Center.

Gomez was issued with a DUI Citation according to the police report.

