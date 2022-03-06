Man at mall arrested after allegedly punching another man

NAPLES, Fla. — A Collier County Deputy was called to the Coastland Mall food court in reference to a fight where a man punched another man in the face, according to a witness on March 5.

Once the Deputy arrived, a witness had said that his friend was punched in the head with a closed fist by someone who was still in the food court.

The Deputy then reportedly spoke to the victim who did not speak English and used translator saying that when he went in the food line, he was immediately yelled by a man for cutting the line; the victim said he responded that he did not know he was cutting anyone. The man then came over and allegedly punched the victim on the side of his head and made a clenched fist and motioned to the left side of the victim’s head, near the victim's ear.

According to the report, the victim’s ear was inspected and it was said to be red along with a slight moon laceration that appeared to be from slightly torn from his earring.

The victim had then identified the suspect to the Deputy.

The victim’s description of the event reportedly matched another witnesses description.

The suspect was made aware and placed under arrest for simple battery and transported to CCSO jail for the process of booking.

