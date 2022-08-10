Man arrested with second degree felony charges for possessing child sexual abuse material

NAPLES, Fla. — Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested 26-year-old Chandler Christian Jones after he turned himself in for possession of child sexual abuse material.

At first, Jones’s charges were third degree, but because of the number of images of sexual battery of children, they are now classified as second degree felony charges.

The National Center for Missing and Endangered Children started investigating Jones after getting a cyber tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children South Task Force.

Agents did forensic examinations of Jones’s cell phone and discovered pictures and videos of children involved in sex acts.

There was a court-ordered arrest warrant issued for Jones on August 8. Jones turned himself in at the Collier County Jail on August 9.

To get information on keeping children safe online, go to the FDLE website.