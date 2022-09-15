Man arrested on charges of child abuse, attempted homicide after late-night incident

NAPLES, Fla. — A large police presence was confirmed early Thursday morning at a gated community near the Arrowhead Golf Club.

Deputies say Trevor Kilian was arrested at a home on Ibis Cove Circle. He faces charges including aggravated child abuse and attempted homicide.

Our reporters saw law enforcement vehicles go through the gates of the community shortly before 6 a.m., where another group of first responders had already been stationed.

Crime scene tape surrounds one property on the street; crime scene units and other vehicles line the road.

Information from neighbors and those near the scene say an incident began at the home around 10 p.m. Wednesday.

We are working to confirm the circumstances leading up to Kilian's arrest.