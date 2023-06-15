Man arrest for sexual battery on child over the course of two years

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A jury has found a man guilty of sexual battery on a child under 12 years old.

Francisco Sigler has been convicted of sexual battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 18 years old by a person in a familial or custodial relationship.

The jury returned the guilty verdict following a three-day trial in Collier County.

An investigation began in March 2022 when the Collier County Sheriff’s Office was notified about past sexual abuse of a child that occurred from 2020 to 2022.

Information obtained during the investigation led to the arrest of Sigler in April 2022.