Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsCollier County

Actions

Man arrest for sexual battery on child over the course of two years

COUNTY PRISONS
CAROLYN KASTER/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Officers walking the halls of a prison. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
COUNTY PRISONS
Posted at 1:54 PM, Jun 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-15 13:55:00-04

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A jury has found a man guilty of sexual battery on a child under 12 years old.

Francisco Sigler has been convicted of sexual battery on a child between the ages of 12 and 18 years old by a person in a familial or custodial relationship.

The jury returned the guilty verdict following a three-day trial in Collier County.

An investigation began in March 2022 when the Collier County Sheriff’s Office was notified about past sexual abuse of a child that occurred from 2020 to 2022.

Information obtained during the investigation led to the arrest of Sigler in April 2022.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW TIMES FOR SHERRI AND JHUD!