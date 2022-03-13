Man arrested for possession of fentanyl and DUI

NAPLES, Fla. — Man arrested for driving under the influence and possession of drugs after someone found him asleep at the wheel with a needle allegedly in his arm.

Collier County Deputies responded to a call on March 12 in reference to a white van with alligator pools on the side that was parked on the roadway for 15 minutes.

According to the person who made the call, the man in the vehicle was passed out with a needle in his arm.

Once the deputy arrived, the car was running, car breaks were on, all doors were locked and the man, identified as Seth Mether, was reportedly breathing but unresponsive.

At first, the deputy could not wake him so he parked his vehicle in front of the van in case the breaks were released.

The deputy woke Mether after attempting to break his slightly rolled-down window. The deputy told Mether to put the car in park and he removed the needle from his lap.

While EMS was checking Mether out, the deputy reportedly observed how lethargic Mether was acting when answering questions. When asked about the owner of the van, he said he needed to get his phone to find his boss's number.

Deputies then found small plastic bags in the center counsel of his vehicle that tested positive for fentanyl.

Mether was then asked to perform a sobriety test which he did not pass and he was placed under arrest for possession of fentanyl and driving under the influence.

