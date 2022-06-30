IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Detectives arrested 51-year-old Eric Frazier after searching his home and finding crack cocaine, cocaine, fentanyl and marijuana.

At around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, Collier County Sheriff’s Office Vice and Narcotics detectives, SWAT and other units, executed a search warrant at 322 South 2nd Street in Immokalee.

During the search, detectives found:



32.9 grams of crack cocaine

4 grams of cocaine

3.6 grams of fentanyl

141.9 grams of marijuana

According to Collier County Sheriff’s Office, the amount of fentanyl found in the house is enough to kill 1,800 people.

Detectives arrested Frazier, who lives at the house and was home while detectives conducted the search. Frazier was charged with possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana over 20 grams.

Sheriff Kevin Rambosk reminded residents of deputies’ dedication to Collier County.

“Our deputies are committed to the relentless pursuit of ridding our community of dangerous illegal drugs and the individuals who abuse and peddle this poison,” Sheriff Rambosk said.