Man arrested for impersonating CIA agent with fake badges, guns, and drugs in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrested a man on New Year’s Day for impersonating a federal officer on Interstate 75.

The suspect was identified as 63-year-old Jorge Alberto Alfonso.

Cape Coral man identified for impersonating a federal agent

Troopers say they came across a white Ford F-150 driving north bound on Interstate 75, with blue and red lights flashing, and something seemed amiss.

When they pulled the car over, Alfonso, who was sitting in the front passenger seat identified himself as a CIA agent.

A search of the vehicle revealed the car was packed with multiple illegal items, including firearms, fake federal badges, several passports, some of them blank, bulletproof vests, jewelry and prescription pills.

Alfonso was arrested and charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer and drug possession.

The truck was impounded and taken to the Florida Highway Patrol evidence lot for further investigation.

Information about the driver of the vehicle is unknown at this time.

The case remains under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.