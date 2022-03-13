Man arrested for DUI after a car crash

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man was placed under arrest for driving under the influence and crashing into another vehicle.

A Collier County Deputy responded to a call in reference to a vehicle crash in the area of Carson Road and Immokalee Drive on March 12.

Upon the deputy’s arrival, driver one reportedly had had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, emitted an alcoholic odor, and was driving with his godson in the car.

According to the report, vehicle one was at fault for hitting a stationary vehicle. The man in vehicle one told the deputy that he was distracted by his godson and that is how he came to hit vehicle 2.

The deputy performed a sobriety test on the driver of vehicle one; he did not pass and was arrested and charged with a DUI and child neglect.

