Man arrested for carrying enough fentanyl to kill over 16,000 people

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Deputies arrested a convicted felon after they found enough fentanyl to kill more than 16,000 people during a traffic stop on Monday.

Around 4:30 a.m. deputies responded to a call about a reckless driver in an SUV in the area of Immokalee Road and Logan Boulevard.

CCSO says deputies located the SUV parked in a shopping plaza and observed the vehicle back out of its parking space and strike another parked car.

According to CCSO Deputies made contact with the driver, Dariusz Arthur Janicki, and found six bags of fentanyl and more under the driver's seat.

CCSO says the fentanyl weighed 33.3 grams, which is enough to kill 16,650 people.

Deputies also found other narcotics in Janicki’s pockets.

Janicki is being charged with multiple narcotics felonies including fentanyl trafficking of 4 grams or more.