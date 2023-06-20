Man arrested after threatening to kill himself and others in Collier County

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — A Collier County resident is in custody after threatening to kill himself and others on Monday evening.

The Marco Island Police Department (MIPD) responded to a call about a male who had a handgun and threatened to shoot himself.

According to MIPD before the Police arrived on the scene, they identified the male as Chad Nelson and had made threats with the gun to others who were in the residence at the time.

MIPD says the threatened parties were able to exit the residence unharmed and Nelson refused to cooperate with police and locked himself in the residence.

According to MIPD Nelson refused to exit the residence, and continued threatening to shoot himself.

Collier Blvd. was closed for several hours in both directions during the investigation.

The Collier County Sheriff’s Office SWAT and hostage negotiators arrived on the scene and successfully retrieved Nelson from the residence and took him into custody without incident.

Nelson is currently charged with Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was transported to Naples Jail Center.