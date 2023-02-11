Watch Now
Man arrested after injuring bicyclist in Naples hit-and-run

Posted at 1:16 PM, Feb 11, 2023
NAPLES, Fla. — The Naples Police Department arrested a man after a vehicle vs. bicycle incident on Friday.

NPD responded to the incident on U.S. 41 and 10th Street S. EMS treated the bicyclist, who was transported to a Fort Myers trauma center for evaluation.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to flee the scene.

With the help of witnesses at the scene, officers were able to locate and identify David Preston as the driver just minutes after the incident.

Preston is charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injury.

