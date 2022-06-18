Man arrested after grabbing, pushing down 15-year-old at a movie theater

NAPLES, Fla. — Deputies arrested 41-year-old Carl Pukin for battery against a 15-year-old boy at the Towne Center 6 theater.

Back on June 10, on the way out of the theater, Pukin grabbed the boy by the throat and pushed him to the ground.

According to the police report, the man accused the boy of bumping into his young child in the theater. The man yelled at the boy, threatening him until bystanders separated the two.

The theater's security cameras captured the incident.

Deputies followed up with the investigation five days later and got statements from the woman that Pukin was with at the theater, witnesses of the event and Pukin’s ex-wife.

The victim and witnesses were able to pick Putin out of a lineup as the person who grabbed the victim.

Deputies determined this was cause to charge Pukin with battery.