Man arrested after allegedly hitting & strangling a woman trying to leave him

NAPLES, Fla. — A Naples man is arrested for domestic battery after allegedly hitting, and straggling a woman who was attempting to leave him according to the Collier County Sheriff's Office.

Saturday, a CCSO Deputy was sent to Golden Gate Estates in regards to a call of a domestic disturbance.

While the deputy was on the way, the caller advised dispatch that she would be hiding in her neighbor's front yard because she was afraid she would be beaten after calling the police.

According to the report, the deputy noticed a lump on the left side of her face along with bruising on her temple and her cheek. Her eyes were swollen and there was redness around her neck, arms, and stomach. She had reportedly told the deputy that she was choked by a man. She said she could not breathe when he put his hands around her neck and punched her in the stomach.

Once EMS arrived at the scene, she said that she would get treatment herself after her belongings were out of the house.

She told the deputy that she was living with the man, identified as Hegel Jean Louis, and they had been on and off for several years. She said she has tried to leave him multiple times which is when she said he would attack her.

According to the report, She said that today was the day she had had enough and when she tried to leave again, Louis grabbed her by the throat and choked her, punched her in the stomach, threw her around the room, and repeatedly hit her in the face.

She said that she had to run next door to call the police because he had cut the phone line.

Louis was asked his side of the story and responded with, “It doesn’t matter.”

According to the CCSO report, the deputy said that due to the woman "being thrown around against her will, the great bodily harm, permanent disability or permanent disfigurement, and impeded the normal breathing or circulation of the blood from the throat pressure", Louis was arrested.

Louis was charged with battery-commit domestic battery by strangulation.

According to the report, as Louis was sitting double-locked in the back of the patrol car, he screamed he would come after her once he is out of jail.