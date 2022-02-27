Magic Under the Mangroves fundraising gala March 3

NAPLES, Fla — The 18th annual Magic Under the Mangroves fundraiser gala hosted by the Conservancy of Wildlife is happening March 3.

The event is said to be a key source of revenue that contributes to programs that protect the land, water and wildlife of Southwest Florida.

Naples Magic Under the Mangroves is said to have raised $15 million in support of their mission.

This year’s event will be held under a tent at the $4.5 million newly renovated and expanded Conservancy Nature Center located at 1495 Smith Preserve Way in Naples at 5:30 pm.

