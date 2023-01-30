Local heroes were honored this weekend for their courage on the front lines

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Local First Responders received more than just money this weekend for Appreciation for First Responders. The Gary Sinise Foundation presented Marco Island city officials and neighboring communities with new equipment and $300,000 in grants to First Responders for serving and providing aid during Hurricane Ian.

The Marco Island Fire Rescue will receive a grant for a new water rescue vehicle as part of the GSF First Responders Outreach Program. The program provides resources and funding for emergency relief training and equipment.

The $300,000 grants will go towards first responders in communities all across Southwest Florida that were hit hard by Hurricane Ian. The grant aims to serve thousands of meals and aid in recovery for First Responders and their families to support and honor the work they did on the front lines.