Lee and Collier Co begin mail-in ballots after testing voting equipment

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Primary Election is less than a month away and mail-in ballots arrived on Wednesday at County offices across the state.

“You probably should have got that at this point in time,” Trish Robertson, Public Information Officer For The Collier County Supervisors of Elections said.

Mail-in ballots are arriving at county offices throughout the state for the August 23rd midterm election.

This includes Collier county where election officials are reminding voters to double-check their information before casting their ballots.

“ I think the biggest thing to pay attention to is your signature,” Robertson said. “We want to make sure that your signature matches that when we look at your ballot. We look at if it matches the voter that we have on record.”

On Monday, Collier and Lee County along with other election offices in the state got a chance to test voting equipment in mock elections.

Lee County Supervisor of Elections Tommy Doyle says all voting equipment is running properly.

“That test was done with a canvassing board and we certified all the equipment because it all works perfectly,” Doyle said.

Both Collier and Lee County election offices say their goal is to make sure voters know their votes count.

“We have expanded our sites for early voting,” Robertson said.

“Every jurisdiction in Florida which includes Lee county and across the country wants the same thing we do a transparent and accurate election,” Doyle said.

Testing of the equipment is required under Florida statute before every election for each county.

If you have not received a mail-in ballot, you can reach out to your county's board of election office to receive one.

Officials say you have until polls close on election night for your vote to count.

