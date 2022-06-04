League Club gives $22,500 grant to help distribute women’s hygienic products

NAPLES, Fla. — The Community Trust Fund of the League Club has given a $22,500 grant to the Alliance for Period Supplies of Southwest Florida.

According to the APS of SWFL’s research, one in three low-income women struggled to buy feminine hygiene products within the past year.

A press release said the organization will use the grant to buy 226,586 pads that will supply an annual supply of feminine hygiene products to 784 at-risk women and girls in Southwest Florida.

Dusti Beaubien, the president and founder of the APS of SWFL, said she is filled with gratitude for the Community Trust Fund of the League Club, which has been supportive of the organization since its founding in 2019.

“This generous grant allows us to continue our work to end period poverty in Southwest Florida and ensure that a period is the end of a sentence, not a girl’s education or a woman’s ability to work,” Beaubien said.

For more information about APS of SWFL, visit the organization's website.