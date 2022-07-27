Lane closures during city manhole rehab project

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — Authorities are telling drivers to plan for delays and additional traffic along North Collier Boulevard between August 1 and August 5.

Access to North Collier Boulevard from Barfield Drive will be closed. In addition, there will be no left turn from North Collier Boulevard on to Barfield Drive between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Collier Boulevard northbound will be one lane after Yellowbird Street to Fairlawn Court.

Drivers will be directed by detour signs, flaggers and message boards.

If you have any questions about this project, call the City of Marco Island Water Sewer Department at 239-389-3963.