NAPLES, Fla. — A judge has denied to post-conviction relief motion for Mesac Damas, the Collier County man who murdered his family in 2009.

In 2017, Damas received six death sentences for the murder of his wife and their five children. He broke into the family's home and used a filet knife to slit their throats.

The post-conviction relief motion made claims of ineffective counsel, according to the State Attorney's Office. A three-day evidentiary hearing was held in November of last year.