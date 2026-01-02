'Island Boys' rapper arrested in Collier County, charged with having Fentanyl

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — The Collier County Sheriff's Office has charged Frank Venegas, an "Island Boy" rapper, with several drug charges.

Around 3 p.m. on Dec. 31, deputies said they pulled over a car near State Road 29 and Kaicasa Lane. A police report said a car did not make a stop before a crosswalk before going into a major intesrecetion.

When they pulled over the car, deputies said Venegas was the passenger. They said he was "making furtive movements" near the passenger and rear back seats.

Deputies asked Venegas and the driver why they were moving so much. The report said they claimed to be getting paperwork for the car.

The deputies asked them to step out of the car while it was searched.

The report said in the rear, center console, they found a debit card with Venegas's name on it, along with a white, powdery substance.

According to deputies, they also found a cut straw on the passenger seat, which also had a powdery substance inside. Deputies said they tested it and it came back positive for Fentanyl, along with the substance on the debit card.

Deputies also searched a gray bag and said they found a pill bottle inside prescribed to the driver. It contained Fentanyl and a drug used for insomnia, the report said.

Both Venegas and the driver were arrested.

Venegas is charged with drug possession and for violating his probation.

Back in February 2025, he was charged with drug possession and altering a gun.

As of Friday, he's still in the Collier County Jail.