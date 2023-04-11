Watch Now
Irrigation restrictions begin on Marco Island

Posted at 1:15 PM, Apr 11, 2023
COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Beginning immediately the City of Marco Island is imposing water irrigation restrictions.

The restrictions will reduce irrigation from three days a week to two days a week. The temporary restriction will enhance the city's potable water production capabilities in the current drought conditions.

Properties with odd-numbered addresses will now be allowed to irrigate from 12:01 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesday and Saturday. Whereas even-numbered addresses will be able to irrigate on Thursday and Sunday.

Marco Island Water Restrictions Schedule

The temporary restrictions will end on August 1, 2023, according to the city of Marco Island.

For questions, please contact Customer Service at (239) 394-3880.

