NAPLES, Fla. — Naples police have confirmed an investigation is underway following a Thursday night shooting.

First responders were called to the 4200 block of Gulfstream Dr. in the east portion of the city around 8:45 p.m.

Investigators said a man was shot twice; the victim has been taken to the hospital in Lee County for treatment but there was no condition update as of 6 a.m. Friday.

There has been no announcement of an arrest in this case. An investigation is ongoing.