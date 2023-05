COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Improvements are coming to Charlie C. Anthony Park in Naples.

The City of Naples broke ground on planned upgrades for the park at Fifth Avenue along the Gordon River.

The new improvements will include a new front entrance, a multi—purpose field, and new lighting.

The park is named after Private Charlie Anthony who was killed in action in South Vietnam on May 12, 1969.

Park officials say the improvements are expected to take seven months.