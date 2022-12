Collier County Sheriff’s Office detectives charged an Immokalee Middle School student with a social media threat.

The student was charged with written threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism, which is a second-degree felony.

After further investigation deputies discovered this was a non-credible threat.

Collier County Sheriff's Office will have more law enforcement presence on the Immokalee Middle School campus today out of an abundance of caution.