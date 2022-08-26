Immokalee Middle School student charged after making violent threats

NAPLES, Fla. — A student from Immokalee Middle School was charged with making a threat of violence to the school over social media.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, the student is charged with threats to kill or do bodily injury or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism. This is a second-degree felony under Florida Statute.

CCSO says there will be a police presence at the Immokalee Middle School on Friday for safety reasons.

School safety is a top concern so keep in mind that if you see something, report it.

Call 911 or the Collier County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 239-252-9300 or if you want to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-8477.