Immokalee man found guilty after nearly 45 grams of cocaine found under AC unit

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — A 37-year-old man was found guilty of trafficking drugs following a two-day trial in Collier County.

According to the State Attorney's Office, on November 5, 2020, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and Special Response Bureau, and CCSO Vice and Narcotics Bureau searched the home of an Immokalee man identified as Gabriel Garza.

As the home was being searched, cocaine, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia were found in the home. When deputies searched the outside of the residence, they found a sock hidden under the air conditioner unit with plastic bags of cocaine weighing around 45 grams.

The State Attorney’s Office says Garza’s sentencing is scheduled for October 12, 2022.