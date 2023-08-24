Immokalee man arrested on a dozen child pornography counts

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — An Immokalee man was arrested Thursday on a dozen child pornography accounts.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, 31-year-old Luis Alberto Ladrilleros-Magana was arrested following a search warrant at his home.

Detectives obtained the warrant after a three-month investigation, which was initiated by a cybertip via Facebook.

During the search, detectives recovered Ladrilleros-Magana's cellphone and other electronic devices, which revealed multiple images and videos depicting child sexual abuse.

Ladrilleros-Magana was booked into the Collier County Jail on 10 counts of possession of child pornography, one count of transmission of child pornography and one count of possession or promotion of images of child pornography.

Pending a complete forensics review of Ladrilleros-Magana cellphone, he could face additional charges.