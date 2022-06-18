Immokalee man arrested for threatening, fighting with, biting next door neighbors

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Deputies arrested 25-year-old Senat Wilkensky for burglary with assault or battery and battery with a touch or strike against the victim’s will.

According to a police report, Wilkensky went to his neighbor’s door asking for beer. When his neighbor said she didn’t have any beer, Wilkensky burst into the neighbor’s apartment. The neighbor tried to pin him against a wall with the door, but Wilkensky struck his neighbor in the head and chest with a closed fist.

After that, Wilkensky encountered a male neighbor who had heard the commotion. Wilkensky started fighting with him, biting his neighbor in the left bicep.

Wilkensky then went into his own apartment and got a kitchen knife. He came back out of the apartment and waved the knife around, threatening to kill both the male and female neighbors with it.

When the male neighbor announced he was going to call the police, Wilkensky fled into his apartment to hide.

A deputy responded at around 9:22 p.m. and talked with the two neighbors as well as Wilkensky’s mother. While the deputy was at Wilkensky’s door speaking with his mother, Wilkensky came to the door and closed it in the deputy’s face.

When backup arrived, deputies got Wilkensky’s permission to enter the apartment, where they found Wilkensky and detained him.