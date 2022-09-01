Immokalee High School celebrates new Innovation Center

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Immokalee High School officially dedicated its new Innovation Center Thursday afternoon.

The new building includes the latest technology for the school’s engineering, aviation, and technology classes.

Freddy Angeles and his robotics team were hard at work building their robot that is black, green, and gold. It said to be inspired by Dragonzord from the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers television series.

They’re doing just what the Innovation Center was intended for, innovating.

“It made me feel honored that we were given this opportunity. We were given everything to use,” Angeles said.

The new classrooms include smart boards, new learning areas, and spaces to create.

Angles says the building will give future generations hope.

“I actually have a freshman brother and I’m glad that he gets to for the first time walk in these classrooms,” Angles said.

The building has 26 classrooms, 2 teacher planning rooms, plus an extended eating area.

Up to 500 students fit in the building.

Principal Clara Calderon said the extra classroom space was needed at Immokalee High because enrollment continues to grow.

“Our graduation rate was 86% now we’re at 90% and we’re continuing to work very hard to make sure our students are prepared to continue a post-secondary education,” she said.

