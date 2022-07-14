Immokalee High School Beta Club qualifies for National Convention

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Immokalee High School's Beta Club – with a history of earning state and national awards, has qualified for the National Convention to represent the State of Florida.

Some awards brought home by the students were:

Service Learning – 1st Place

Character Performance – 2nd Place

Meeting of the Minds – 2nd Place

Portfolio/Scrapbook – 3rd Place

Scrapbook – 7th Place

Spanish (Grade 9) – Kelly Garcia – 7th Place

Living Literature – 10th Place

Collier County Public School District is extremely proud of its students and also thanks the club sponsors Lina Ayer and Adriana Villanueva, the assistance of teacher Fred Rimmler, and the parents of the students.