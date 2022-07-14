Immokalee High School Beta Club qualifies for National Convention

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Immokalee High School's Beta Club – with a history of earning state and national awards, has qualified for the National Convention to represent the State of Florida.
Some awards brought home by the students were:
- Service Learning – 1st Place
- Character Performance – 2nd Place
- Meeting of the Minds – 2nd Place
- Portfolio/Scrapbook – 3rd Place
- Scrapbook – 7th Place
- Spanish (Grade 9) – Kelly Garcia – 7th Place
- Living Literature – 10th Place
Collier County Public School District is extremely proud of its students and also thanks the club sponsors Lina Ayer and Adriana Villanueva, the assistance of teacher Fred Rimmler, and the parents of the students.