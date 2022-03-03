Immokalee fire chief warns of fake inspector

IMMOKALEE, Fla. — Someone is going door-to-door in Immokalee neighborhoods claiming to perform safety inspections, according to the city's fire chief.

Michael Choate said in a Facebook post that "someone dressed in an official-looking polo shirt is making the rounds" to local businesses.

The person claims to conduct fire inspections and then charges the victim for services rendered.

"None of our fire inspectors will accept any type of payment regardless of the circumstance," Choate says. "If we are there in an official capacity, we will have official identification and you will receive an invoice in the mail following completion."

If you are asked to pay upfront, you are asked to contact authorities immediately.