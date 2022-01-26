Immokalee Community Park's baseball field named after a fallen deputy

NAPLES, Fla. — The Board of County Commissioners unanimously voted to name the baseball field at Immokalee Community Park the “Steven J. Dodson Memorial Baseball Field”.

They honored fallen Collier County Sergeant Steven J. Dodson.

He died in the line of duty back in August of 2017.

Sgt. Dodson was a veteran for twenty years.

Most of his service was in the Immokalee Patrol District.

Sgt. Dodson’s name was added to the Memorial Wall of the Collier County Sheriff’s Office and the state, and federal Law Enforcement Walls in Tallahassee and Washington, D.C.

He was also known as an umpire for little league baseball games, professional games, and youth games at the Immokalee ball fields.

His passion for his career and baseball resulted in a “Steven Dodson Excellence in Umpiring” annual award created by the Greater Naples Officials’ Association.