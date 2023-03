IMMOKALEE, Fla. — The 2023 Immokalee Cattle Drive and Jamboree rounded up today from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hosted by Collier County Museums, the event started off with a pancake breakfast followed by the cattle drive to Roberts Ranch.

Live entertainment and activities started after the cattle drive, including a petting zoo, different craft tables and demonstrations.

The event celebrates the agricultural history of Immokalee and its importance in Southwest Florida's economy.