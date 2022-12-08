'I'm just letting it go': Collier School Board member shies from corporal punishment comment

NAPLES, Fla. — Newly elected Collier County School Board member Jerry Rutherford has faced pushback after he suggested corporal punishment and paddling would be beneficial for discipline in classrooms.

Those comments made the day after he was newly-elected to the school board have since started a firestorm on social media and led to many, including Collier County parents calling for his removal. Fox 4 speaking to dad Dustin Lapolla at a special school board meeting Wednesday.

"I don't want to see my kids beat in school," said Collier parent Dustin Lapolla. "That's not how you learn, studies have shown that's not how you learn."

Fox 4 investigates called Rutherford Tuesday as calls for his removal went viral on social media, including apps like TikTok. He did not call us back.

The issue was not discussed at Rutherford's first official meeting Wednesday night, but Fox 4's Nadeen Yanes spoke with him after the meeting and asked if he wanted to clear anything up. Rutherford declined, adding that he just wanted to "let it all go."

"I'm just letting it all go," Rutherford said. "It was all wrong."

When asked to clarify further, Rutherford stayed silent.

At least one parent at the meeting tonight voiced support for Rutherford's comments, but they did not want to speak on-camera.

It's important to note only the Governor can remove a school board member from office. There is now an online petition and rally to do so, sending nearly 2,000 emails to DeSantis' office Wednesday. Fox 4 emailing the Governor's office for comment Tuesday, with no response.