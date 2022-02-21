Ill. woman found guilty of Collier Co. elder fraud

NAPLES, Fla. — A 58-year old woman from Illinois was found guilty by a Collier County jury on charges of grand theft from a person 65 years or older.

According to prosecutors, Pamela Lynn Vandeursen Thime described herself as an interior designer from Chicago and was hired by the victim to renovate two bathrooms at their Marco Island condo.

Between January and March of 2018, investigators said Thime charged the victim $77,500 for work that was never completed. An investigation found no materials were ordered and no permits were obtained for the project.

The fraud came to light when the victim's daughter came to Florida on vacation and was informed of the situation.

A sentencing date for Thine has not been set.